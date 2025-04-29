DuckDuckGO AI lets you switch AI models mid-conversation

DuckDuckGO is one of the best browsers for people who want to take advantage of AI while still maintaining their privacy. Last year, the company introduced an AI chat feature that made ChatGPT queries private. Then, in March, the browser expanded the AI capabilities of its software to bring users the ability to get AI-assisted answers daily without needing an account. At the time, the Duck.ai chat got the latest GPT-4o mini and o3-mini from OpenAI, Meta Llama 3.3, Mistral Small 3, and Claude 3 Haiku from Anthropic.

Now, to make users’ experiences more straightforward, the company decided to upgrade its DuckDuckGO AI with the ability to switch between AIs mid-conversation.

DuckDuckGO explains: “Each model has its own strengths and levels of moderation. With this new feature — much requested by our users! — You can compare how the models respond to the same query, or switch if you’re unhappy with the first model you chose.”

To start using this feature, go to duck.ai. After chatting with the AI, you can click the repeat button at the top of the chat window to check the other responses.

Last month, DuckDuckGo also updated its Recent Chats feature to store conversations locally on users’ devices and expanded sources across the web. With that, the AI-assisted answers also bring information in English-language queries outside the US.

In a blog post, DuckDuckGo explained why it made this change: “We’re finding that some people prefer to start in chat mode and then jump into more traditional search results when needed, while others prefer the opposite. (Some questions just lend themselves more naturally to one mode or the other, too.) So, we thought the best thing to do was to offer both. We made it easy to move between them, and we included an off switch for those who’d like to avoid AI altogether.”