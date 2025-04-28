Click to Skip Ad
The latest ChatGPT search upgrades make it better for shopping

Jacob Siegal
Published Apr 28th, 2025 4:36PM EDT
ChatGPT's improved shopping experience.
Image: OpenAI

As impressive as OpenAI’s ChatGPT might be, there are still some ways in which it struggles to provide a better experience than a basic search engine. For instance, ChatGPT has never been the best assistant for shopping, but this week, OpenAI rolled out a number of improvements for ChatGPT search that might tip the scales in its favor.

On Monday, OpenAI took to social media to announce new upgrades for ChatGPT.

First and foremost, OpenAI wants to give users a reason to turn to its chatbot to shop online. In order to do so, the company has added improved product search results, visual product details with pricing and reviews, and direct links to buy the product.

The company notes that product results are chosen independently and aren’t ads for a specific product or store. In theory, this means that the results will be based on the quality or price of the product rather than how much the company paid for the placement. That said, OpenAI tells The Verge that it will work with partners to ensure accurate prices are shown.

According to OpenAI, shopping upgrades are rolling out now for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Free, and logged-out users everywhere. The rollout might take a few days, though, so check back later if you aren’t seeing the new shopping experience.

Shopping was the highlight, but ChatGPT also gained a few more features this week:

  • Search in WhatsApp: You can now send a WhatsApp message to 1-800-ChatGPT (+1-800-242-8478) to get up-to-date answers and live sports scores.
  • Improved Citations: ChatGPT can now include multiple citations for a given response, allowing you to learn more or verify information across more sources.
  • Trending and Autocomplete: You can search faster with trending searches and autocomplete suggestions.

Here’s hoping this ChatGPT upgrade is more popular than the last one.

Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

