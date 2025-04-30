Researchers ran an unauthorized AI experiment on Redditors

Reddit users thought they were debating real people. Instead, they were unwitting subjects in a secret AI study, and they’re not happy about it.

Researchers from the University of Zurich quietly ran a Reddit AI experiment on r/changemyview, one of the platform’s most popular communities. They used large language models to generate personalized comments aimed at swaying users’ opinions, without telling anyone.

Even worse, the AI crafted fake identities, posing as everything from trauma counselors to political activists, all while tailoring their arguments based on users’ Reddit histories. After the study’s completion, the researchers reached out to the moderators of the community to start a “debrief” with the community.

Suffice it to say, the moderators of r/changemyview were furious, accusing the researchers of violating multiple community rules, including rules that ban the undisclosed AI use and automated accounts. They filed a formal complaint with the University of Zurich and demanded the study’s results never see the light of day.

Reddit itself hasn’t held back either, with the company’s Chief Legal Officer calling the Reddit AI experiment “deeply wrong on both a moral and legal level.” All accounts linked to the project were permanently banned, and Reddit is even seeking some legal action in regards to the study.

The researchers tried to defend their actions in a lengthy Reddit post, saying the study was low-risk and could help online communities defend against malicious AI campaigns. But many Redditors aren’t buying it. As the moderators pointed out, studying Reddit data is one thing; secretly manipulating real conversations is another.

The fallout is already forcing change. The University of Zurich said that it is tightening its ethical review process, promising stricter oversight for future experiments, Engadget reports. The researchers, facing heavy backlash, have agreed not to publish their findings, though you can read an archive of many of the comments for yourself.

Still, the damage is done, and this Reddit AI experiment isn’t something we’re likely to forget about anytime soon. At least the last time something like this happened, it was just Redditors arguing over whether a photo was AI or not.