The 2022 Apple Watch App of the Year, Gentler Streak, just released version 4.3 of its app. With this update, users can track 23 new workouts, bringing the total to 147.

This app is one of the best workout trackers for those who want to balance exercise with a healthy lifestyle – all without overreaching. With Gentler Streak, resting is as important as working out, which is something Apple still hasn’t learned with its Activity Rings.

That said, these are the new exercises available:

Aerial Arts, Aerobics, Air Bike, Aquatic Therapy, Balance Board, Calisthenics, Chair Exercises, Commute Bicycle Ride, Drumming, Field Hockey, Hula Hoop, Juggling, Non-Impact Aerobics, Paragliding, Pushing Wheelchair, Snorkelling, Vibration, Waterskiing, Weighted Run, Weighted Walk, Snowball Fight, Wing Foiling, Resistance Band Training, and Padel.

For those expecting snow, Gentler Streak reminds them that shoveling is already an activity type you can choose in its Apple Watch tracker.

If you live in the North Hemisphere, the app’s default theme has changed to winter. Nothing has changed for those in the South Hemisphere, although it’s possible to modify that by going to the Profile on the Gentler Streak’s app, Settings, Appearance, and choose Regular/Winter.

Last month, the app added support for three more languages, so now users speaking English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, Italian, and French can try Gentler Streak.

In the near future, Gentler Streak will add:

Daily Fitness Status overhauled: Your daily before and after workout greeting will become more detailed, even more in-tune with your body, and get more variations, depending on your current state. The overreaching status will be the one that will diversify the most.

New Wellbeing widgets and complications

Richer workout summaries for photos, notes, and gears – making the app a workout journal

Wellbeing Trends will become available next to Health Metrics so users can observe exactly how their active lifestyle impacts their health in the long run.

More language options.

Gentler Streak is free to download. The Monthly subscription is $7.99 while Premium Yearly is $49.99 with Family Sharing included and $139.99 lifetime with Family Sharing included. A 50% offer is also always available for new users.