Gentler Streak for Apple Watch now tracks 15 new workouts with major update

The 2022 Apple Watch App of the Year and 2023 Apple Design Award finalist Gentler Streak has now been updated. With version 3.2, the fitness tracker that wants to help users sexercising while focusing on their well-being has added 15 new workouts, a GPS bug fix, and the long-awaited Brazilian Portuguese localization.

These are the new 15 workouts Gentler Streak now tracks with the Apple Watch app:

Quadball

Racing

Trail Running

Snowshoeing

Ski Touring

Disc Golf

Ultimate Frisbee Foot Biking

Pole Dancing

Mobility Exercises

Stroller Jogging

Stroller Walking

Guide Dog Walking

Goalball

Combining these new workouts, Gentler Streak now tracks 124 different exercise types. In addition, the popular Apple Watch app has now been localized to Brazilian Portuguese, meaning this audience can join English and Spanish in the supported languages.

The developers shared a statement about adding a new localization: “In our mission to make the app as accessible as possible, localization was always important to us, and it makes us happy we can now start addressing it properly. We are proud to share that people speaking Brazilian-Portuguese can now use Gentler Streak in their mother tongue. In the coming months, we plan to add support for more European languages and later focus on Asia.”

This latest update also fixes a GPS tracking issue some users may have experienced. After updating the app to the latest version, users will be greeted with a banner showing how to solve the issue.

Lastly, the Activity Recap now counts sick and injured days during the month as part of the streak. The developers explain that resting on those days is the best action, so this is why it now appears on the recaps.

In the future, Gentler Streak is preparing to integrate with some iOS 17 and watchOS 10 features, as well as a brand new iPad app.

Gentler Streak‘s Monthly subscription is $7.99, Premium Yearly is $49.99 with Family Sharing included, and $139.99 lifetime with Family Sharing included. New and existing users can get 50% off on a yearly family premium to celebrate this update.