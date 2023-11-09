Apple Watch app of the year Gentler Streak adds new languages ahead of major update

The 2022 Apple Watch App of the Year, Gentler Streak, is expanding to support three additional languages as it commits to offer a more inclusive app that more people can take advantage of. Starting today, the fitness service now supports German, Italian, and French – in addition to the existing English, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese support.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

“We are pleased to announce that, following weeks of thorough testing, Gentler Streak is now officially available in French, German, and Italian. With this expansion, alongside English, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese, we open the gentler doors to another 200+ million people. I am also happy to share that in 2024, more languages will be added,” said Katarina Lotrič, co-founder and CEO.

The app is offering a regional 50% off welcome on a yearly premium plan with family sharing to celebrate this launch. Besides that, Gentler Streak is teasing upcoming features of this app, which, for me, is the best app to create healthy fitness habits in the long term.

In the near future, Gentler Streak will add:

Daily Fitness Status overhauled: Your daily before and after workout greeting will become more detailed, even more in-tune with your body, and get more variations, depending on your current state. The overreaching status will be the one that will diversify the most.

Your daily before and after workout greeting will become more detailed, even more in-tune with your body, and get more variations, depending on your current state. The overreaching status will be the one that will diversify the most. 20+ new workout types, Including aquatic therapy, vibration (for people with chronic pain), aerial arts, hula hoop, and more.

Including aquatic therapy, vibration (for people with chronic pain), aerial arts, hula hoop, and more. New Wellbeing widgets and complications

Wellbeing widgets and complications Richer workout summaries for photos, notes, and gears – making the app a workout journal

workout summaries for photos, notes, and gears – making the app a workout journal Wellbeing Trends will become available next to Health Metrics so users can observe exactly how their active lifestyle impacts their health in the long run.

will become available next to Health Metrics so users can observe exactly how their active lifestyle impacts their health in the long run. More language options.

Gentler Streak is free to download. Its Monthly subscription is $7.99, Premium Yearly is $49.99 with Family Sharing included, and $139.99 lifetime with Family Sharing included. A 50% offer is also always available for new users.