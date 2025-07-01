MLS Season Pass is 50% off, but Apple TV+ subscribers can get a better deal

Starting today, Apple TV+ is lowering the season pricing for MLS Season Pass. Fans can subscribe for $49 to enjoy the rest of the 2025 season, which is 50% off the original $99 price. Even better, Apple TV+ subscribers can get MLS Season Pass for just $39.

Major League Soccer is currently celebrating its 30th season. Fans can watch stars like Lionel Messi, Diego Luna, Hany Mukhtar, Benja Cremaschi, Denis Bouanga, and Cavan Sullivan ahead of the MLS All-Star game, the third annual Leagues Cup tournament against Liga MX, and the playoffs this fall.

As usual, matches are available in English and Spanish. To make the experience even better for soccer fans, they can tune into MLS 360, which Apple calls the “match day whip-around show.” It’s available in both English and Spanish and features live look-ins and highlights from around the league, along with pre-match coverage, post-match analysis, highlights, player profiles, interviews, club content, match replays, and more.

One of the perks of the MLS Season Pass is Sunday Night Soccer. These matches have enhanced production and dedicated studio programming, and they’re available to stream for Apple TV+ subscribers following MLS Countdown and MLS La Previa. This weekend’s match features the Seattle Sounders and Columbus Crew.

Fans can get the MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, or on the web. More recently, Apple made the Apple TV app available on Google Play, which means millions of Android users can also take advantage of this MLS Season Pass deal.

Apple Vision Pro users can watch the games alongside other apps in their physical space, use Environments with a screen that feels 100 feet wide, and enjoy Spatial Audio for a more immersive viewing experience.