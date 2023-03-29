Click to Skip Ad
Apple announces WWDC 2023 dates, special keynote on June 5

José Adorno
By
Published Mar 29th, 2023 1:00PM EDT
WWDC 2023
Image: Apple Inc.

Apple has announced the dates for WWDC 2023. The conference event will take place from June 5 through June 9 in an “exhilarating week of technology and community.” Apple says it will host a special all-day event for developers and students on June 5 at Apple Park.

While before the pandemic, the WWDC occurred in San Jose, California, Apple will follow what it did last year by combining a hybrid experience between a pre-recorded keynote and some people watching directly from the company’s headquarters in Cupertino – also in California.

During the WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple will likely announce the new operating systems for its products: iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. In addition, the company is expected to unveil its long-anticipated Mixed Reality headset alongside its xrOS.

As you can see in the featured image of this post, Apple seems to be teasing something related to Augmented Reality. Although the company has been working on AR features for a while now, rumors lead us to believe that this will be the moment the company will unveil its first dedicated hardware with the Reality Pro headset.

WWDC 2023Image source: Apple Inc.

In addition, the company is also teasing an AR experience with Apple Park. You can add the WWDC 2023 keynote date by tapping here.

Last but not least, Apple will hold another Swift Student Challenge, which people can apply for by April 19.

BGR will keep you posted on everything Apple announces during the WWDC 2023, including all new operating systems and hardware updates.

