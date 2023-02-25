macOS 14: Release date, features, Mac compatibility, more

macOS 14 is Apple’s next operating system for its Mac models. After tightening the integration between Mac and iPad with Stage Manager and the Freeform app with macOS 13 Ventura, here’s what we know about the company’s next version of macOS.

What will Apple call the next macOS?

It’s always hard to predict what Apple will call its latest macOS version. Last year, rumors suggested that Apple would call the new software macOS Mammoth, as the Cupertino firm had asked for a trademark extension of this name in 2021.

Mammoth was rumored for 2021 when Apple unveiled Monterey and again rumored in 2022. For 2023, currently, it’s unclear what Apple will call macOS 14.

macOS 14 features

Unlike hardware releases, it’s difficult to know which software improvements Apple will bring to its new operating system since it’s all in-house. In January, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said iOS 17 could have fewer features since it focuses on the company’s Mixed-Reality headset and the upcoming xrOS software. That said, this could be a mild year for macOS 14.

More likely, Apple will continue to integrate macOS and iPadOS. For the past releases, Apple made the Catalyst project for both systems, Universal Control, Stage Manager, and now the Freeform app. The Cupertino firm will probably continue to expand these features for a seamless experience.

If Apple follows the trend, the company will unveil macOS 14 at the WWDC 2023. The conference hasn’t been announced yet, but it usually takes place in the first week of June. After that, macOS 14 will be available for developers to try out.

Around July, a public beta will be made available. If Apple follows the trend, macOS 14 should be finally released around October since it usually comes a month after the iOS software update.

Compatible Mac models

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

As Apple focuses on Mac models with its own silicon, we could see more Intel counterparts losing compatibility with macOS 14. Here are the Macs that currently support macOS 13 Ventura: