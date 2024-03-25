macOS 14.4.1 available with several important bug fixes

After releasing macOS 14.4 to Mac users, people started complaining about several bugs. Now, Apple is seeding macOS 14.4.1 to fix them. One of the bugs people faced in the previous update was that the USB hubs were not working with the monitor.

This issue has been reported on Reddit, Twitter, and Apple Support Community Forums.

A Redditor said they use an M2 MacBook Pro connected to a monitor via a Thunderbolt 3 cable. After updating to macOS 14.4, their keyboard and mouse, which are connected to the monitor, were no longer detected by the Mac. In addition, the laptop was now slowly losing charge while connected to the display, which didn’t happen previously.

Another Redditor said this macOS 14.4 bug affects their MacBoook paired with a Samsung M8 Monitor. This time, they say the monitor’s camera doesn’t appear as an option with the Mac.

Another issue that macOS 14.4.1 luckily fixes is with Java. According to Oracle, macOS 14.4 makes Java processes terminate unexpectedly. While the company is working on a fix, it’s easier if Apple resolves this issue on its side.

Alongside macOS 14.4.1, Apple has also released iOS 17.4.1. With the previous macOS 14.4 update, Cupertino added the following features:

For Apple Music, Books, and Podcasts apps, Apple switched the Listen Now tab to Home. Although there aren’t other changes, it’s interesting that Cupertino decided to make this move.

One of the most exciting macOS 14.4 features is Apple adding 28 new emojis. Most of the figures are skin tone modifiers and gender variants. Still, the new emojis include a lime, shaking heads, a phoenix, and four new gender-neutral family emojis intended to be represented via silhouettes.

In addition, Podcasts Episode text can be read in full, searched for a word or phrase, clicked to play from a specific point, and used with accessibility features such as Text Size, Increase Contrast, and Voice Over.

macOS 14.4 also brings Business Updates in Messages for Business, which lets you get updates you’ve opted into, like order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts, or other transactions from trusted businesses.

We’ll let you know if we discover anything new with macOS 14.4.1.