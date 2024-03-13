macOS 14.4 bug breaks USB hubs in monitors

After releasing the M3 MacBook Air, Apple also pushed out its macOS 14.4 update. Unfortunately, a bug in this update is breaking some USB hubs in monitors, causing a lot of pain for some users.

This macOS 14.4 bug was first spotted by AppleInsider. This issue has been reported on Reddit, Twitter, and Apple Support Community Forums.

A Redditor said they use an M2 MacBook Pro connected to a monitor via a Thunderbolt 3 cable. After updating to macOS 14.4, their keyboard and mouse, which are connected to the monitor, are no longer detected by the Mac. In addition, the laptop is now slowly losing charge while connected to the display, which didn’t happen previously.

Another Redditor said this macOS 14.4 bug affects their MacBoook paired with a Samsung M8 Monitor. This time, they say the monitor’s camera doesn’t appear as an option with the Mac.

Commenting on this issue, another user said: “All my USB just shows as non existent since update. Never had issues before. Different cables. Reboots of monitor and laptop. Nothing has resolved it.”

There might be a workaround for this macOS 14.4 bug

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

According to one Redditor, allowing accessories to “Always Connect” and then changing back to “Ask for New Accessories” might solve this issue. This is under System Settings, Privacy and Security, and Allow Accessories to Connect.

Not all users could fix this macOS 14.4 bug with the workaround. There isn’t much to do now except wait for a macOS 14.4.1 update or not download the latest software if you’re still running macOS 14.3.1.

Since there isn’t a macOS 14.5 beta testing available, it’s also impossible to download a testing version to avoid this issue.

BGR will let you know once Apple addresses it. In the meantime, you might have to use your Mac with its built-in keyboard and trackpad.