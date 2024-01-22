macOS Sonoma 14.3 now available with these three new features

After over a month of beta testing, Apple is now releasing macOS Sonoma 14.3 to Mac users. While the previous macOS 14.2 was packed with new features, this new version focuses on three main changes.

Despite bug fixes and security patches, macOS 14.3 brings the following features:

Collaborate on playlists in Apple Music allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs.

Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist in Apple Music.

Apple Care & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID.

With macOS 14.2, Apple added these functions:

Sticker reactions: React to a message with any Live Sticker, Memoji, or Animoji through the Sticker drawer or directly through the Tapback menu.

React to a message with any Live Sticker, Memoji, or Animoji through the Sticker drawer or directly through the Tapback menu. Edit playlists: There’s a new edit button for playlists to add custom covers (an iOS 17.1 feature) and a description with macOS 14.2 beta.

There’s a new edit button for playlists to add custom covers (an iOS 17.1 feature) and a description with macOS 14.2 beta. Message Contact Key Verification: Contact key verification allows you to manually verify who you are messaging with by comparing contact verification codes in person or over the phone. Conversations with people with contact key verification turned on also receive advanced protections to help prevent even very sophisticated attackers from impersonating anyone in a conversation.

Contact key verification allows you to manually verify who you are messaging with by comparing contact verification codes in person or over the phone. Conversations with people with contact key verification turned on also receive advanced protections to help prevent even very sophisticated attackers from impersonating anyone in a conversation. Enhanced AutoFill identifies fields in PDFs and other forms, enabling you to add names and addresses from your contacts.

identifies fields in PDFs and other forms, enabling you to add names and addresses from your contacts. Favorite Songs Playlist in Apple Music lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites

lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites Use Listening History in Apple Music can be disabled in Focus so the music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations

can be disabled in Focus so the music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations Shazam Music Recognition allows you to quickly identify songs playing online or around you, even when wearing AirPods

Alongside macOS 14.3, Apple is also releasing iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3, watchOS 10.3, and tvOS 17.3.