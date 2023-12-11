macOS Sonoma 14.2 now available with multiple timers, Music improvements, and more

Alongside iOS 17.2, Apple is now releasing macOS 14.2 to all Mac users. This update comes over a month of beta testing. Although macOS Sonoma still lacks a few features, version 14.2 is finally adding a few of them, such as:

Sticker reactions: React to a message with any Live Sticker, Memoji, or Animoji through the Sticker drawer or directly through the Tapback menu.

Edit playlists: There’s a new edit button for playlists to add custom covers (an iOS 17.1 feature) and a description with macOS 14.2 beta.

Message Contact Key Verification: Contact key verification allows you to manually verify who you are messaging with by comparing contact verification codes in person or over the phone. Conversations with people with contact key verification turned on also receive advanced protections to help prevent even very sophisticated attackers from impersonating anyone in a conversation.

During most part of macOS 14.2 beta, Apple offered the ability to check collaborative playlists on Apple Music, but with iOS 17.2 beta 4, the company removed this feature.

With the release notes of macOS 14.2, we discovered that this update brings support for multiple timers on the Mac:

﻿﻿Multiple timers let you run several timers simultaneously and create a name for each timer

﻿﻿Timer presets help you quickly start a timer with a range of preset options

Recents makes it easy to restart your recently used timers

Siri can’t set multiple timers as you need to manually add them.

macOS 14.2 also brings the following features: