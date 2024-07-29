Click to Skip Ad
macOS 14.6 now available with unexpected iPod nano bug fix and more

Published Jul 29th, 2024 5:34PM EDT
2019 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
Image: José Adorno for BGR

After a month of beta testing, Apple just released macOS 14.6 to everyone. This might be the last main macOS Sonoma update before macOS Sequoia is released later this fall. With that, Apple continues to focus on Apple Silicon Macs instead of Intel-based models.

While macOS 14.6 doesn’t seem to add new features, Apple says it has resolved several issues users could be facing. These are the main bugs fixed with the latest macOS update, including an issue affecting iPod nano users:

Finder: Home Videos unexpectedly sync as Music Videos to iPod nano (7th generation). This no longer occurs.

ARKit: iPhone and iPad apps on Apple Silicon Macs quit unexpectedly when initializing ARSkeletonDefinition.

Core Spotlight: iPhone and iPad apps on Apple Silicon Macs quit unexpectedly when invoking -[CSSearchableItemAttributeSet setActionIdentifiers:].

Video Subscriber Account:  iPhone and iPad apps on Apple Silicon Macs quit unexpectedly if VSOpenTVProviderSettingsURLString is referenced. 

Video Toolbox: Fixed an issue on Apple Silicon; if width or height is greater than 4096 columns or rows and content uses 4:2:0 chroma subsampling and 8-bit depth, the hardware decoder driver will reject it, and a software decoder will be automatically selected to ensure artifact-free decoding. AVC (H.264) content at level 5.2 or lower can be handled by the hardware decoder. Content that otherwise conforms to level 5.2 but has a high frame rate (e.g., 4k at 100 or 120 fps) is labeled level 6, 6.1, or 6.2 and is also handled by hardware. If the content is 10-bit, 4:2:2, or 4:4:4, the hardware decoder will be used. 

If we find anything else on macOS 14.6, we’ll make sure to update this article.

In addition to macOS Sonoma 14.6, Apple is also releasing iOS 17.6, iPadOS 17.6, watchOS 10.6, tvOS 17.6, and visionOS 1.3.

