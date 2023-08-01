Apple September Event: iPhone 15, iOS 17, Apple Watch Series 9, more to expect

In about a month, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 at its famous September event. While the Cupertino firm hasn’t yet revealed the announcement date, here’s everything you should expect at the most important Apple event of the year.

When will Apple hold its iPhone 15 event?

Apple still hasn’t announced the official date of its September event. The company usually holds it in the first or second week of the month. While the iPhone is the star of this keynote, in 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Apple pushed the iPhone 12 announcement to October.

Here’s when the company announced the latest iPhone models in the past years:

iPhone 14: September 7, 2022

September 7, 2022 iPhone 13: September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021 iPhone 11: September 10, 2019

September 10, 2019 iPhone XS: September 12, 2018

September 12, 2018 iPhone X: September 12, 2017

Since the company usually holds the September event on a Thursday, the possible dates are September 5 or September 12, although the latter is more likely. In BGR’s expert opinion, we should expect the official keynote announcement on August 29, with the event likely to take place on September 12, 2023.

What will Apple announce at its September event?

Last year, Apple announced several new products, including four iPhone 14 models, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE 2, and the second-generation AirPods Pro. This year’s event will likely be as packed as it was in 2022.

Here are all the new Apple products you should expect the company to unveil in September 2023:

iPhone 15

Obviously, the most important announcement of the Apple September event is the iPhone 15. Expected in four options, Apple is said to be adding the Dynamic Island cutout to them all. While the regular models will get the A16 Bionic chip and a 48MP camera sensor, the Pro versions are expected to be packed with the A17 Bionic chip, ultra-thin bezels, a periscope lens for the Pro Max, and a battery size increase.

Apple is also planning to switch the Lightning port to USB-C and switch to mute switch to an Action Button. Below, you can find everything we know about this upcoming release, including price changes and more.

Apple Watch Series 9

The annual Apple Watch update won’t be as major as last year’s, but at least Apple is said to be bringing a new S9 processor to make this device faster. You should expect 41mm and 45mm aluminum and stainless steel options. Most new features will be software-related with watchOS 10, as no new sensors are expected. We have a roundup of everything we expect about this device.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

One of the most interesting announcements will be a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. Although rumors were talking about a microLED transition a few years from now, it seems the Apple Watch Ultra will bring yearly updates.

The Cupertino firm will likely add the S9 chip to the Apple Watch Ultra in this Apple event. Reports show Apple is also switching some metal parts of this wearable to 3D printing, although it is unclear what the benefits of this change are. A new color could also be announced during this September event.

AirPods Pro 2 new charging case

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple could announce a USB-C charging case for AirPods Pro 2 during the iPhone September 15 event. It’s not the first time Apple has updated an AirPods charging case after selling the product for a while. It’s unclear if the company will give keynote time for this change, but that might be the case since AirPods Pro 2 will get new features related to iOS 17.

As usual, Apple will also release new cases and Apple Watch bands to match the new iPhone 15 models and Apple Watch new versions. At the moment, it’s unclear what the colors will be, but BGR will update this article once we learn more reports about it.

In addition, the company might announce the release date of its upcoming operating system updates. Below, you can learn more about each of them:

Lastly, Apple could offer a new teaser or give us more details about the upcoming Apple Vision Pro. Announced during the WWDC 2023 keynote, the company said this product will be available in early 2024. During the September event, Apple could say if this product is landing in more countries in 2024 or even when this spatial computer will actually be available to purchase and for how much.

These are all the possible announcements Apple could make during its September event, with the iPhone 15 being the keynote star. New iPad and Mac models are expected for an October event, which could happen, or Apple could decide by making some announcements via press release.

BGR will continually update this article with the latest details on the Apple September event.