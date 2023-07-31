Apple Watch Ultra 2 might come in a sleek dark titanium finish

Over the past few weeks, we’ve heard Apple plans to release a second iteration of the Apple Watch Ultra. That means that after a year of the first model being released with a 49mm case, improved GPS sensor, new finish, and incredible battery life, the Cupertino firm plans to make this Watch updates yearly.

Besides a faster processor, there’s another feature that might make me update to this year’s Apple Watch Ultra, a darker finish. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, “Apple tested a darker titanium color option” last year but “ultimately canceled the option because designers didn’t like the appearance.”

That said, he believes that “theoretically,” it could still arrive in 2023, as designers had the time to reevaluate and improve the darker titanium finish.

While I don’t believe those who bought the first Apple Watch Ultra should upgrade to this upcoming model already, I think those holding back on older models, such as myself on an Apple Watch Series 6, will not only enjoy a faster processor (after all these years with hardware updates with no speed bump), but they will also benefit from a darker option, which, in my opinion, looks better on the wrist than a light gray model.

I believe a darker finish Apple Watch Ultra is coming because reports also say Apple is switching the stainless steel frame on the iPhone Pro models to a titanium one on the iPhone 15 Pro. Since one of the colors expected is graphite, it makes sense if this new Watch matches the new style.

In addition, offering a new color option after a massive update or redesign of a product is a very Apple thing. For years, the company would bring traditional colors to its 6, 7, and 8 phones, and on the S version, which is known for internal improvements over redesign, a new beautiful color would make users also upgrade.

Since new sensors are still years away from being added to the Apple Watch lineup, as blood glucose measurement and other features are still in development, I believe this will be the most significant update to this wearable before the company makes the switch to microLED, which is expected to happen sometime in 2025 or 2026, as recent rumors have pointed out.

Also, with Apple planning to replace metal parts of the Apple Watch Ultra for 3D printing, we still have to see if the device can get a bit cheaper or at least lighter.

BGR will continue to follow the latest rumors on Apple devices as the company’s September event is just around the corner.