Apple says it will follow the Biden administration’s AI safety guidelines

Apple has agreed to comply with a set of voluntary safeguards for AI created by President Joe Biden’s administration. As Bloomberg reported, this guideline aims to help the better development of this technology while protecting consumers.

Cupertino joins OpenAI, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, and others in committing to testing their AI systems to protect Americans’ privacy, advance equity and civil rights, and more.

The new standards for AI safety and security include:

AI developers must share their safety test results with the US government: Companies developing any foundation model that poses a serious risk to national security, national economic security, or national public health and safety must notify the federal government when training the model;

Companies developing any foundation model that poses a serious risk to national security, national economic security, or national public health and safety must notify the federal government when training the model; Develop standards to ensure AI systems are safe: Several US organs will test AI systems to ensure they’re safe, secure, and trustworthy;

Several US organs will test AI systems to ensure they’re safe, secure, and trustworthy; Protect Americans from AI-enabled fraud : The Department of Commerce will develop guidance for content authentication and watermarking to clearly label AI-generated content;

: The Department of Commerce will develop guidance for content authentication and watermarking to clearly label AI-generated content; Establish an advanced cybersecurity program to develop AI tools: These efforts will harness AI’s potentially game-changing cyber capabilities to make software and networks more secure;

In addition, Biden’s AI safety guidelines will ensure these companies will protect American privacy while advancing equity and civil rights by addressing algorithmic discrimination through training and fairness throughout the criminal justice system.

With Apple Intelligence about to be released in beta and Apple’s upcoming software integration with OpenAI, it’s only natural for Cupertino to support these guidelines. During the WWDC 2024 keynote, Apple said its platform is built with privacy in mind. While most tasks will run on-device, Apple is building servers with its custom chips to ensure they offer the same level of security and privacy as people using their devices.

That said, the only way a user’s data will be collected is by signing in to their OpenAI account and asking Siri to perform an action with ChatGPT’s help. Otherwise, no profile will be made from a user’s AI use.