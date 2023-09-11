Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iPhone 15 iOS 17 September Apple Event Spy Shows watchOS 10 Best Deals Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Tech Mobile

iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 might not have any leather or silicone accessories

By
Published Sep 11th, 2023 10:51AM EDT
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro cases
Image: José Adorno for BGR

Ahead of the iPhone 15 announcement tomorrow during Apple’s Wonderlust event, a last-minute rumor says that not only will Cupertino remove all leather accessories, but even the silicone options will be discontinued as Apple focuses on its goal of being carbon-neutral by 2030.

According to Apple collector Kosutami X’s account, Cupertino will remove all leather and silicone accessories for upcoming iPhone and Apple Watch models. For the iPhone 15 models, for example, it’s expected that Apple will announce new FineWoven cases.

This new accessory is made of woven, which is more eco-friendly than silicone and leather. Interestingly, Apple might also be ditching the current accessories for the Apple Watch as well. While the company already has some metal and nylon bands, it would be interesting if Cupertino also ditches the current silicone and solo loop bands in favor of other materials.

Apple new FineWoven cases for the iPhone 15 seriesImage source: Kosutami/X

Kosutami previously said that Apple plans to release new woven fabric bands with magnetic buckles alongside the Apple Watch Series 9. This could happen as cases and bands start selling out at Apple’s physical and online stores.

In addition, Hermès has already removed all Apple Watch leather bands ahead of new Watches being announced tomorrow. While the company has done that, it might be the first time the luxury band won’t introduce new leather options. Instead, it might switch to a new material.

At tomorrow’s event, Apple is expected to introduce four new iPhone 15 models, the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and a new USB-C MagSafe Charging Case for the AirPods Pro 2. If this change from leather and silicone to woven turns out to be accurate, the company might save some keynote time to discuss these eco-friendly changes as it pursues its carbon-neutral goal.

BGR will report everything about Apple’s Wonderlust event and will let you know about all the announcements as soon as we learn about them.

Don’t Miss: Apple September Event: iPhone 15, iOS 17, Apple Watch Series 9, more to expect

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News