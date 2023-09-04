The final release of iOS 17 is coming soon. But when is Apple making iOS 17 RC available? If we take history into account, the wait shouldn’t be very long.

iOS 17 is full of new features. It introduces a revamped Phone app. It brings personalized Contact Posters, which provide a new way for users to express themselves by customizing how they appear, bringing a new look to incoming calls. They can choose treatments for photos or Memoji and eye-catching typography and font colors.

For FaceTime, when users call someone unavailable, they can share a message in audio or video that can be enjoyed later. In addition, the app adds Reactions such as hearts, balloons, fireworks, and more.

With iOS 17, Apple says Autocorrect received a comprehensive update with a transformer language model for word prediction. It also received a refreshed design to better support typing, and sentence-level autocorrections can fix more types of grammatical mistakes – and there’s even more. But when will Apple release iOS 17 RC?

Since iOS 13, beta 8 has been the latest testing version before Apple released the Gold Master or Release Candidate version. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, “bearing any unforeseen circumstances, the company is considering the eighth beta test as the final version of iOS 17.0. That said, the iOS 17 version could come any time soon.

According to ThinkyBits, this is how long Apple took to release the RC version of iOS in the past few years:

iOS 13: 20 days

iOS 14: 6 days

iOS 15: 14 days

iOS 16: 9 days

We’ve been using iOS 17 beta 8 for six days, which normally means the next release wouldn’t be until next week at the earliest. But with Apple’s iPhone 15 event set to take place next week, we may get the RC version anytime between today and next Tuesday.

BGR will let you know once this testing version is available. Below, you can find everything new about iOS 17.