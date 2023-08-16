macOS Sonoma launch delay may point to new Macs on the horizon

I was wrong; macOS Sonoma might not launch alongside iOS 17 later next month. Previously, I pointed out that Apple could have been planning to release all operating system updates together for the first time in years due to the lack of new features.

But after the company seeded iOS 17 beta 6 alongside the sixth build of iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10 but did not release the latest macOS Sonoma build, it’s now clear that Apple might be holding on to this operating system update to October.

The reason isn’t because Apple needs more time to perfect macOS Sonoma, but mostly because it might be planning to release new Macs alongside a new operating system. Over the past weeks, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that M3 Macs are on the horizon.

That said, while iOS 17 and the other operating systems might launch alongside the iPhone 15, we’ll have to wait another month for macOS Sonoma.

These are the Macs that could launch alongside macOS Sonoma

Apple (2021) 24-inch iMac. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Although it’s unclear if Apple is planning to hold an October event – sometimes the company only announces new products through press releases – there are several Macs that Apple could be planning to introduce. Here they are: