Bad news in iPad mini 7 reviews: Jelly scrolling issue isn’t completely fixed

The iPad mini 6 introduced a new design, but users quickly realized there was an issue with the display. When scrolling on the screen, half of the display was refreshing noticeably slower than the other. Apple eventually admitted to the issue, which was dubbed “jelly scrolling.”

At the time, the company said it was a “normal behavior for LCD screens. Because these screens do refresh line by line, there is a tiny delay between when the lines at the top of the screen and the lines at the bottom are refreshed. This can cause uneven scrolling issues like the ones observed on the iPad.”

That being said, does the new iPad mini 7 have the same issue? Yes, but it’s not as noticeable anymore. Apple says it has improved the display’s algorithm to make this issue less apparent. Still, the new iPad mini does feature an LCD display, so there isn’t much the company could do.

While we wait for new display tech in 2026, users willing to buy an iPad mini right now won’t have any other option besides the seventh-generation model. Still, Apple has improved the problem. In iPad mini 7 reviews, several reporters have said the display looks better, although others said the jelly scrolling issue was as annoying as ever.

I’m pretty sure customers will not notice it. I have had the previous model since it became available, and not once did I notice jelly scrolling on my display. Also, no one who has ever used my iPad mini has complained about the jelly scrolling issue.

If you’re that worried about this problem, you might as well buy the M4 iPad Pro. I assure you Apple did remarkably well by adding the latest display technologies to this tablet. If you’re on the verge of buying the iPad mini 7 and are worried about the jelly scrolling issue, go to the Apple Store and see if you can notice this bug and how much you think it might affect your daily usage.

