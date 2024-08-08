OLED iPad Air rumored for 2026 release with major changes

Apple has recently released the M2 iPad Air, making it more powerful and capable than ever. However, compared to the M4 iPad Pro, this device has lost its soul, as it’s not the thinnest and lighter iPad available. Currently, the “Air” in this iPad means something completely different.

Fortunately, this could change if this recent report is correct. According to the Korean version of The Elec, Samsung will be the main supplier of the iPad Air’s OLED display, set to be introduced in 2026. In addition, the iPad mini is also expected to get this upgrade by 2026.

It’s important to note that the OLED technology coming into these models will differ from the one available with the M4 iPad Pro. The Elec reveals that Apple plans a single-stack OLED with a single light-emitting layer for the iPad Air. On the other hand, the Pro model uses LTPO TFT and two-stack tandem OLED technology.

LG is also trying to secure orders for upcoming iPad models, but it seems that Apple will prefer Samsung at this moment.

While the M2 iPad Air looks like a solid upgrade, it seems this upcoming OLED model will be the one to get. With reports saying Apple wants to make all of its products thinner. this display change could be the best opportunity to revamp the iPad Air.

Even if Apple keeps pushing Touch ID for this tablet, the new OLED technology may help make this iPad thinner and lighter, mainly because this display is more power-efficient than current LCD panels.

At this moment, it’s unclear what other changes the 2026 iPad Air will bring, but adding the M4 processor is possible, as by 2026, Apple will be moving the iPad Pro to the M5 or even M6 chips.

Keep checking BGR for the latest iPad rumors.