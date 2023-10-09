iPad Air and iPad mini might get OLED screens in 2026

Apple is expected to introduce an OLED iPad Pro in 2024, ditching LCD and miniLED technologies for this panel. Rumors so far say this new iPad Pro will also add the upcoming M3 processor, better camera specs, and revamped Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

While shipments for all Apple iPad models are down in 2023, it seems this trend could change when the company unveils the new iPad Pro. So far, Omdia forecasts LG Display will be responsible for supplying 6 million OLED panels for both 11-inch and 13-inch models, while Samsung could provide 4 million units for the 11-inch model only.

If this upcoming model is successful, Omdia believes Cupertino will introduce OLED versions of the iPad Air and the iPad mini starting in 2026. The research says:

“Apple is continuously discussing the possibility of widely adopting OLED technology for the iPad mini and iPad Air lineup as the next phase of its strategy from 2026 onward. Apple may review the market feedback and sales results of the OLED iPad Pro to adjust its OLED iPad mini and iPad Air launch schedule. It also seeks more display supply chain partners to join its OLED iPad panel supplier list. Apple will be more focused on OLED displays for IT panels from 2024 onward, following the OLED display transition trend that mobile phones went through.”

By the time Apple introduces OLED iPad Air and iPad mini models, the company is also said to be planning to add this tech for the MacBook Pro, as Cupertino would be moving away from miniLED. The eighth generation of OLED is still under development but could power new MacBook models in the near future.

BGR will follow the latest rumors and reports on the OLED iPad Pro and upcoming iPad models. That said, Apple could plan to update some of its tablets as soon as this month, as you can learn more below.