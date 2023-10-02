MacBook Pro with Dynamic Island might’ve accidentally been leaked by Apple

While we have heard rumors about a new OLED display for the MacBook Pro in 2026 or 2027, Apple might have accidentally leaked an upcoming MacBook Pro with Dynamic Island.

YouTuber Ice Cool Tech noted on X an interesting icon when using his iPad Pro with a Mac. When dragging the cursor from MacBook Pro to iPad Pro, Apple displays a Mac with Dynamic Island. As we know, no Mac has this interactive cutout, especially because no Mac has touchscreen support.

Although this could be a bad render on Apple’s side since there’s no apparent bezel on this Mac and a slight curvature could actually be from this computer’s notch, this might not be just a mistake.

According to Ice Cool Tech, he’s running macOS Sonoma 14.0 (23A344) and iPad Pro on iPadOS 17.0.2 (21A351). He found this icon on IPSW for the 6th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Image source: IceCoolTech/X

That said, no rumors indicate that Apple is planning a MacBook Pro with Dynamic Island. Still, since the company opted for a notch on the higher-end MacBook Pro, maybe the company is planning some kind of software integrations for this new cutout, such as Live Activities or Now Playing widgets in an upcoming update.

Apple is rumored to present a keynote in October or at least unveil new M3 Macs and minor updates to the iPad as press releases. Still, even if this happens, a MacBook Pro with Dynamic Island is highly unlikely to be announced now.

Interestingly, early this year, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple was working on bringing touchscreens to Mac computers.

Bloomberg’s sources claimed that the first touchscreen Mac could launch in 2025 “as part of a larger update to the MacBook Pro” line. The touchscreen MacBook Pro would feature a traditional laptop design, with the same trackpad and keyboard as the standard models. The only difference will be a display with support for touch input and gestures.

If that’s the case, a MacBook Pro with Dynamic Island would make a lot of sense, even though it seems too early for Apple to leak an upcoming model now.