Apple releases AirPods firmware update for almost all models

By
Published Oct 22nd, 2024 2:54PM EDT
Apple AirPods Gen 3 Case
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

Ahead of new hearing aid features being made available for AirPods Pro 2 on Monday, Apple has released a new firmware update for AirPods 2, 3, Pro 1, and Max with Lightning port. At this moment, it’s unclear what’s new with this build. However, it’s likely about stability improvements.

That said, all of these AirPods, except for the original model, AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max with USB-C, are jumping from version 6A326 to 6F21.

These are the latest firmware available for each AirPods model:

  • AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with MagSafe charger (USB-C): 7A305
  • AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with MagSafe charger (Lightning): 7A305
  • AirPods Pro (1st gen): 6F21
  • AirPods (4th gen): 7A304
  • AirPods (3rd gen): 6F21
  • AirPods (2nd gen): 6F21
  • AirPods Max (Lightning): 6F21
  • AirPods Max (USB-C): 7A291
  • AirPods (1st gen): 6.8.8

How to update AirPods firmware

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

There isn’t an official method to update your AirPods firmware. Since Apple says the new versions install when AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone, the best option is to let both devices charge together for at least 30 minutes.

To check your AirPods firmware version, you need to open the Settings app, open the Bluetooth menu, find your AirPods or Beats earbuds, and tap the “i” next to them to see the current version number.

If this process doesn’t work, you’ll have to wait until they update on their own, as Apple doesn’t let you manually install these firmware updates.

Interestingly, a few days ago, Apple accidentally released a beta firmware for AirPods Pro 2 to all users. Still, the hearing aid features are only available for users in the US and Canada using iOS 18.1.

If we discover anything new with this build, we’ll update this article.

José Adorno

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

