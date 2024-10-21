AirPods Pro 2 to get impressive new hearing aid feature next week with iOS 18.1 release

The long-anticipated hearing aid features coming to AirPods Pro 2 finally have a release date: Next week alongside iOS 18.1. Even though Apple is ramping up for a big Apple Intelligence launch, as it will finally be available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users, the company is also celebrating another milestone: To bring hearing aid features with the AirPods Pro 2.

These functions have been announced during the iPhone 16 event. A few days later, the FDA approved Apple’s Pro earbuds as hearing aid devices. In a press release, the governmental agency wrote: “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the first over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid software device, Hearing Aid Feature, intended to be used with compatible versions of the Apple AirPods Pro headphones. Once installed and customized to the user’s hearing needs, the Hearing Aid Feature enables compatible versions of the AirPods Pro to serve as an OTC hearing aid intended to amplify sounds for individuals 18 years or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment.”

You’ll be able to configure the AirPods Pro 2 as hearing aids on the iPhone. Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple says these improvements add the first “all-in-one hearing health experience” that focuses on prevention, awareness, and assistance.

Prevention: The ear tips help to provide passive noise reduction, while the H2 chip helps to actively reduce louder, more intermittent noise at 48,000 times per second. On by default, across all listening modes, Hearing Protection is helpful in a variety of loud settings. Plus, with an all-new multiband high dynamic range algorithm

The ear tips help to provide passive noise reduction, while the H2 chip helps to actively reduce louder, more intermittent noise at 48,000 times per second. On by default, across all listening modes, Hearing Protection is helpful in a variety of loud settings. Plus, with an all-new multiband high dynamic range algorithm Awareness: In about five minutes, users can take a clinical-grade hearing test based on the standard clinical approach called pure-tone audiometry. The Hearing Test feature leverages advanced acoustic science and provides users with an interactive experience. When a user completes the test, they will see an easy-to-understand summary of their results, including a number representing hearing loss in each ear, a classification, and recommendations.

In about five minutes, users can take a clinical-grade hearing test based on the standard clinical approach called pure-tone audiometry. The Hearing Test feature leverages advanced acoustic science and provides users with an interactive experience. When a user completes the test, they will see an easy-to-understand summary of their results, including a number representing hearing loss in each ear, a classification, and recommendations. Assistance: Using the personalized hearing profile from the Hearing Test, this new feature seamlessly transforms AirPods Pro into a clinical-grade hearing aid. After setup, the feature enables personalized dynamic adjustments so users have the sounds around them boosted in real-time. This helps them better engage in conversation and keeps them connected to the people and environment around them.

A few journalists tried AirPods Pro 2 hearing aid features, and they were impressed with them. Some of the media that had hands-on experience with these functionalities were TechRadar, The Verge, Wired, and Tom’s Guide.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

BGR will let you know once iOS 18.1 is available alongside AirPods Pro 2 hearing aid features.