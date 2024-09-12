AirPods Pro 2 hearing aid features just got FDA approval

During the iPhone 16 keynote, Apple announced that it would offer hearing aid features to AirPods Pro 2 owners. Today, the FDA has approved the company’s tech, which means Cupertino can now offer this software for earbud users as an over-the-counter hearing aid device.

FDA’s press release says: “Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the first over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid software device, Hearing Aid Feature, intended to be used with compatible versions of the Apple AirPods Pro headphones. Once installed and customized to the user’s hearing needs, the Hearing Aid Feature enables compatible versions of the AirPods Pro to serve as an OTC hearing aid intended to amplify sounds for individuals 18 years or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment.”

Early this week, Apple said it wants to offer the first “all-in-one hearing health experience” that focuses on prevention, awareness, and assistance.

You’ll be able to configure the AirPods Pro 2 as hearing aids on the iPhone. Image source: Apple Inc.

Prevention: The ear tips help to provide passive noise reduction, while the H2 chip helps to actively reduce louder, more intermittent noise at 48,000 times per second. On by default, across all listening modes, Hearing Protection is helpful in a variety of loud settings. Plus, with an all-new multiband high dynamic range algorithm

The ear tips help to provide passive noise reduction, while the H2 chip helps to actively reduce louder, more intermittent noise at 48,000 times per second. On by default, across all listening modes, Hearing Protection is helpful in a variety of loud settings. Plus, with an all-new multiband high dynamic range algorithm Awareness: In about five minutes, users can take a clinical-grade hearing test based on the standard clinical approach called pure-tone audiometry. The Hearing Test feature leverages advanced acoustic science and provides users with an interactive experience. When a user completes the test, they will see an easy-to-understand summary of their results, including a number representing hearing loss in each ear, a classification, and recommendations.

In about five minutes, users can take a clinical-grade hearing test based on the standard clinical approach called pure-tone audiometry. The Hearing Test feature leverages advanced acoustic science and provides users with an interactive experience. When a user completes the test, they will see an easy-to-understand summary of their results, including a number representing hearing loss in each ear, a classification, and recommendations. Assistance: Using the personalized hearing profile from the Hearing Test, this new feature seamlessly transforms AirPods Pro into a clinical-grade hearing aid. After setup, the feature enables personalized dynamic adjustments so users have the sounds around them boosted in real time. This helps them better engage in conversation, and keeps them connected to the people and environment around them.

This week, Apple released a new firmware update for AirPods Pro 2 with several new iOS 18 features. However, it’s unclear if the hearing aids feature was there. Apple hasn’t announced if it’s releasing a new firmware to enable these functions or if this is a server-side change it can make any time.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

BGR will let you know once we learn more about how AirPods Pro 2 hearing aid features start working.