AirPods Pro 2 firmware update available with 5 iOS 18 features

Ahead of the iOS 18 release next week, Apple launched a firmware update for AirPods Pro 2. It comes with five new features for Apple users running the latest software updates (iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and so on).

The firmware has a build number of 7A294, up from 6F8, and is available to all AirPods Pro 2 users, whether you have a model with Lightning or USB-C. That said, these are the five new iOS 18 features this AirPods Pro 2 firmware update brings:

Siri Interactions: Respond to Siri announcements with AirPods by simply nodding your head yes or shaking your head no.

Personalized Spatial Audio for gaming: Puts you in the middle of the action like never before with a new API that makes it easy for developers to deliver the most immersive audio experience with AirPods.

In-game voice quality: For high-quality in-game audio, quality is now leveled up to 16 bits, 48 kHz, while streaming or chatting with friends while gaming.

Voice Isolation: For the best call quality with AirPods, Voice Isolation enables you to take calls even in windy conditions or places with loud background noise.

Reduced gaming audio latency: For high-fidelity audio while streaming with your audience or chatting with friends while gaming, audio quality is now leveled up to 16 bits, 48 kHz.

There isn’t an official method to update your AirPods firmware. Since Apple says the new versions install when AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone, the best option is to let both devices charge together for at least 30 minutes.

To check your AirPods firmware version, you need to open the Settings app, open the Bluetooth menu, find your AirPods or Beats earbuds, and tap the “i” next to them to see the current version number.

If this process doesn’t work, you’ll have to wait until they update on their own, as Apple doesn’t let you manually install these firmware updates.

That said, if you have the following AirPods or Beats products, this is the latest firmware: