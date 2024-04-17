Apple is reportedly prepping a pumped up Notes app for iOS 18

In a couple of months, Apple will preview iOS 18. While we expect this version to be the company’s major update in history thanks to new AI features, it seems we might get a lot more, such as a pumped-up Notes app.

From a simple note-taking app, Notes has received tons of love from Apple over the past few years, such as collaborative notes, search with tags, link-related notes, and more. Now, with iOS 18 (and iPadOS 18 and macOS 15), AppleInsider says Apple wants to make the Notes app even more powerful.

According to the publication, Apple wants to integrate some of its apps with the Notes app, such as a built-in voice recording feature and some kind of Calculator integration within the app.

At least the built-in voice recording feature is expected to be available in the first betas of iOS 18, while the “Math Notes” feature might be saved for a later date.

With the in-app recording feature, users will be able to “record, save, and play audio recordings directly from the Notes app.” It’s unclear why Apple decided to make this change, but AppleInsider notes that this could be Apple’s response to Microsoft’s OneNote, especially regarding its mathematical notation tools.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

iOS 18 is expected to get several new features besides all the new AI capabilities. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman bets on a big Home Screen redesign with the ability to rearrange apps and widgets whenever users want.

In addition, a Freeform update might bring Scenes that could help users with board navigation. Apple Maps, for example, can get topographic maps and add custom routes.

Finally, we’re also expecting Apple to introduce RCS support and change the Apple ID brand to Apple Account, although it’s unclear why Cupertino plans this rebrand.

Below, you can learn more about iOS 18 and all the rumored features for this upcoming operating system update.