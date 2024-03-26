WWDC 2024 announced for June 10 at Apple Park

Today, Apple announced that WWDC 2024 will occur from Jun 10 through Jun 14. A special keynote will occur on June 10 when the company will announce news regarding iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, macOS 15, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2.

“We’re so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful.”

Apple says WWDC 2024 will include an in-person experience on June 10 that will allow developers to watch the keynote at Apple Park, meet with Apple team members, and participate in special activities. Space will be limited. Developers can discover how to apply to attend here. Throughout the week, Apple will hold special online sessions so anyone can take advantage of it.

What to expect from WWDC 2024?

Usually, Apple uses WWDC to announce its latest software updates. This year, we expect a big focus on AI as Cupertino needs to unveil iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, macOS 15, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Little is known about these software updates, but we have heard a few details about iOS 18 and macOS 15. With a generative AI focus, Apple is expected to announce several quality-of-life improvements for its users to compete with OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and others.

Even so, Cupertino might even partner with these players for chatbot-like features. iOS 18 is also expected to get a Home Screen redesign. macOS 15, for example, is also expected to get AI features and a Freeform update.

Lastly, a previous report said Apple is focusing on fixing bugs, so the new operating system updates might be more stable than the latest versions introduced in the past years.

BGR will keep reporting about the WWDC 2024 conference, and we’ll let you know once we learn more about it.