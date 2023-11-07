Apple paused iOS 18 development because there were too many bugs

Bloomberg reports that Apple briefly paused the development of iOS 18 because the team working on this upcoming operating system update was finding too many bugs. With that, employees had an unusual week of development pause to address the several errors with iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18.

According to the publication, Apple’s software chief, Craig Federighi, is pushing the company’s employees to address bugs over launching new features. Gurman says that this effort has been for a few years now – which explains why we had so many delayed features in recent software launches.

Interestingly, while this is an effort for the iOS 18 update, iPhone and Apple Watch users couldn’t find more bugs than now on the latest iOS 17 and watchOS 10 updates. Over the past few weeks, iPhone users have reportedly faced overheating issues, widgets not working as intended, and even the phone randomly shut off in the middle of the night.

For Apple Watch users, complications have become mostly unusable over the past weeks, and watchOS 10.1 has been excessively draining the Apple Watch battery. With that in mind, while Federighi is right to focus on killing bugs on iOS 18, there’s still a lot of work to be done in current software updates.

So far, we have heard that Apple is planning to launch generative AI features with iOS 18. According to Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, this new system could finally add generative AI features for the iPhone in late 2024. He suggested Apple is building a few hundred AI servers in 2023 and even more in 2024.

By combining cloud-based AI and on-device data processing, Apple would finally roll out its generative AI to iPhone and iPad users by late 2024, which means this would be part of the iOS 18 cycle.

This note comes after a few other reports about Apple’s future GPT. The Information shared that Cupertino is spending millions of dollars daily to train its large-language models – LLM for short.

