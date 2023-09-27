watchOS 10.0.2 still doesn’t fix weather complications, so Apple suggested two other solutions

Yesterday, Apple issued watchOS 10.0.2 to Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 users. Unfortunately, this update still doesn’t fix weather complications, which, ever since the company released watchOS 10, users have struggled to make the app properly work.

BGR was the first to report users’ complaints on this matter. Over the past few days, I have received several messages from BGR readers telling me how problematic it’s watchOS 10 for them – for old and newer devices.

One of our readers, Christopher, said he bought an Apple Watch Ultra 2, which had this problem, went to the Apple Store, the company gave him a new Watch, and the problem persisted:

I bought a brand New Apple Watch Ultra 2 out of the box & the compass waypoints & backtrack wouldn’t work, no longitude or Latitude readouts work, no location dependent or weather complications worked. The Watch OS is 10.0.1 (218360). I called Apple Support and CS agent installed a profile on Watch a mirrored it on my I phone to record analytics but his software kept erroring out. He had No Solution to problems that a $800 brand new watch should not be having! So, I went to Apple Store on a Sunday morning, yesterday, to exchange the non-functioning watch for a, hopefully new working one, thinking that it must be a hardware issue. I mean what company would send out a brand new $800 watch without testing it thoroughly? If I couldn’t get an Ultra 2, then I wanted a full refund. The Apple Store gave me a new Ultra 2. Still at the store, I restored it to a back up and was still having the exact same problems on the second Ultra 2 watch on OS 10.0.1 as I had on the first Ultra 2watch. We also tried restoring the watch as a new watch, not from the back up, and the issues were still there.

As you can see in his message above, it’s not just weather complications troubling users. Unfortunately, watchOS 10.0.2 still doesn’t fix this issue. Despite watchOS 10 issues with the weather app, a Redditor complained about the calendar complication not updating with this software update. “Anyone find that the calendar complication on the faces, which shows the next event, no longer updates all the time? I find myself missing events. The complication tends to not show the same thing as what’s in the SmartStack.” A few others follow their comment.

Thankfully, MacRumors spotted a new support document where Apple gives users two options to improve this issue:

One of them is resetting your iPhone settings:

On your iPhone, open the Settings app, then tap Privacy & Security > Location Services. Scroll down and tap Weather. Under Allow Location Access, tap Never, then tap your original setting. Check whether the issue is resolved.

If this doesn’t work, there’s another workaround:

On your iPhone, open the Settings app, then tap General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap Reset > Reset Location & Privacy. If prompted, enter your passcode and reset. Check whether the issue is resolved.

That said, these workarounds might not solve the weather issue on watchOS 10, as it didn’t work for some of BGR’s staff. Apple Watch owners can take advantage of third-party solutions as it seems Apple has broken some of its stock apps.