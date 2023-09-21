Apple Watch users say weather and other complications aren’t updating in watchOS 10

With watchOS 10 available to Apple Watch users, people were eagerly excited to try the latest feature of the company’s most significant overhaul of the watch operating system. But with big updates, usually big problems follow.

Over the past few days, more and more users have complained that they are unable to refresh the Weather app, and several stock complications just take forever to refresh. Several Reddit posts complain about this issue – and BGR staff has also experienced the same problems.

In one post, a Reddit user said, “It seems like this has been going on for quite some time, but the weather complications are so inconsistent. They are almost always not showing anything. I’ve tried turning on and off background refresh and location services. It sometimes works but always goes back to not working.”

In another post, a Redditor said they can get weather to sync at all. “Watch just shows Cupertino and New York, even after unpairing and restoring.” Their comment also got a reply from another user: “Having a similar issue. Any watch face that has a weather complication is not updating consistently. Sometimes, none of the complications (temp, wind, aqi) are updating, and then, on occasion, one or two updates and then disappear again. This seems like a bug in watchOS 10 with the weather complications.”

But it seems these issues with watchOS 10 are not exclusive to the Weather app. Another Redditor complained about the calendar complication not updating with watchOS 10. “Anyone find that the calendar complication on the faces, which shows the next event, no longer updates all the time? I find myself missing events. The complication tends to not show the same thing as what’s in the SmartStack.” A few others follow their comment.

Lastly, another user mentioned the heart rate complication isn’t upgrading as frequently as it used to. They say they need to open the Heart Rate app to get an update, but it kills the point of the Watch Face complication.

With the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 launching tomorrow, Apple will likely soon release a watchOS 10.0.1 update fixing some of these – and other – issues.

Are you experiencing any problems with watchOS 10 or other Apple software updates? Send me a message at jose@bgr.com or over Threads.