25 Apple deals under $100 for Prime Day 2023

When people think of Prime Day deals, they often think of big-ticket items like TVs, laptops, and kitchen appliances. But among our readers, nothing is as popular as Apple deals on Prime Day. It’s true every year, and it’s definitely true during Prime Day 2023.

Top-selling Apple deals include AirPods Pro 2 for $199, AirPods 3 for $139.99, the Apple Watch Series 8 starting at $279.99, the iPad 9th-gen for $249.99, and the M1 MacBook Air for just $749.99. Those are all phenomenal deals that are down to all-time low prices — but what about the best Apple deals for under $100 on Prime Day?

The Apple brand and high price tags often go hand in hand. But there are also plenty of Apple products and accessories that can be found for much less money than you might think. That’s especially true during Amazon’s big Prime Day sale, of course.

In this guide, I’ve put together the best Apple deals under $100 that you can get on Prime Day 2023. I use many of these Apple products myself, so I know how good the value is on these deals.

Just remember, Prime Day is on July 11-12 this year, and most or even all of these deals will be gone after that. Also, be sure to visit our guide on the most popular Prime Day deals that everyone is swarming Amazon to buy.

My favorite cheap Apple deals

To start things off, let’s take a look at a few of my favorite Apple deals under $100. The list includes entry-level AirPods for just $89.99, AirTag tracker 4-packs for $88.49, and Apple’s MagSafe charger for $31.

Some of those popular Apple products have deeper discounts than others, of course. But they’re all must-have devices and accessories, and they’re all down to the best prices I’ve seen so far this year.

Apple accessories on sale

The deals above are some of my personal favorites, but there are plenty of other great Apple deals under $100 available during Prime Day.

You’ll find iPhone accessories on sale, Mac accessories, and plenty of things like chargers and cables. Plus, there are also AirTag accessories and iPhone cases on sale, too.

Below, you’ll find all the best ones in addition to the few deals that I’ve already listed above.

There are also a few more Apple deals under $100 for Prime Day that you can find if you dig around on this page. For example, a bunch of cases for previous-generation iPhone models are on sale right now.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 includes hundreds of thousands of deals that are exclusively available to shoppers who subscribe to Amazon Prime. If you’re not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial and shop all of these great Prime Day deals for free.

