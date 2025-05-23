A list of every Apple product delayed because of Apple Intelligence

Apple has several exciting products in the works, but it’s facing a major issue in releasing them: Apple Intelligence continues to falter in development. Without Siri’s on-screen awareness capabilities, Apple is pretty much stuck waiting to launch its new wave of smart home products and even some cutting-edge tech.

Here are three Apple products that have been delayed because Apple Intelligence isn’t quite ready yet:

Apple AR Glasses: Although Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says Apple plans to release the Apple AR Glasses in 2026, the company will only be able to introduce this product if its AI capabilities are strong enough. If Cupertino wants to compete with Meta, it needs to deliver great Visual Intelligence features and a genuinely helpful Siri assistant.

Apple’s Smart Home Device: Cupertino is working on an Amazon Echo Show-like competitor. This is one of several smart home devices the company aims to introduce in the coming years. But Apple has delayed the launch because it relies heavily on AI. Rumors suggest it will feature a 6-inch screen and “look like a square iPad.”

Display with a robotic limb: Similar in concept to an iMac G4, this premium Apple product could become the ultimate home hub. It’s a fancier version of the Echo Show-like device, featuring a robotic limb that can follow you in certain scenarios. Like the others, it’s also delayed due to the current limitations of Apple Intelligence.

Other Apple products will need better Apple Intelligence features

While those products can’t move forward without Apple Intelligence, several other devices also need better AI features to reach their full potential.

These include the upcoming iPhone 17 models, the rumored iPhone Fold, and really, any Apple product where Cupertino hints that AI is a key component.

More recently, rumors suggest the Apple Watch might start getting proper Apple Intelligence features. That shows the company is committed to expanding its AI capabilities, though it could still take a few more years to get things just right.