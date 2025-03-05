Apple’s new tvOS software lays the groundwork for a mysterious smart home device

Rumors point out that Apple is working on several new smart home devices, which some are calling Apple Robots. These Amazon Echo Show-like devices or tabletop robots are expected to start appearing as soon as later this year, and now Apple itself is hinting at these new products.

According to MacRumors, tvOS 18.4 beta 2 adds a new ChatKit framework. Interestingly enough, this framework is only available on iOS since it features the Messages app. Without it available on the Apple TV or HomePod, the publication believes this could have something to do with the Apple Robot or smart home device.

MacRumors explains: “The ChatKit framework added to tvOS 18.4 includes reactions and notifications for tapback reactions added to iMessages, like ‘[person] disliked this’ or ‘[person] reacted with [emoji],’ which would not be applicable to Apple’s current devices that run tvOS.”

That being said, this new ChatKit framework added with tvOS 18.4 beta might hint at this future smart home hub, which is expected to look like a HomePod with an iPad-like display.

These are the latest rumors on Apple’s mysterious smart home device

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s smart home device will feature a 6-inch screen and “look like a square iPad.” If you stack two iPhones next to each other, you can get a general idea of the rumored device’s size. Above the screen is a camera, and the display will also ship with a rechargeable battery and internal speakers. When it launches, you’ll supposedly be able to order the smart display in black and silver.

The interface is expected to combine elements of watchOS and the StandBy mode that Apple rolled out in iOS 17. That said, Apple is convinced that users will rely on voice commands to control the device, as it will include Siri and Apple Intelligence.

Despite that, there’s another smart home device that can actually be useful, even though it will do what every other Apple device does: The display with a robotic limb, similar to an iMac G4, could be the ultimate home hub.

Apple already teased this device in a research paper, but this tabletop robot is still at least a year away and will have a premium price.