Sketchy leak says watchOS 12 will get AI and a visionOS-style redesign

We finally have the first leak regarding watchOS 12. According to the Israeli website The Verifier, Apple is planning a visionOS-style redesign for watchOS 12. The publication says Apple plans to make the buttons “slightly more floating, bold, and transparent” as the company wants to revamp menus, icons, and other parts of the operating system.

Interestingly enough, Apple Watch’s operating system already looks a bit like visionOS. After all, Apple has already adopted rounded app icons and floating cardboard for widgets. That said, it seems a bit sketchy that Apple wants to revamp a UI that might already feel familiar with the rumored iOS 19 redesign.

That’s not the only rumor about watchOS 12. According to The Verifier, Apple wants to add Apple Intelligence to the Apple Watch. Currently, the watch’s Apple Intelligence features like summarized notifications and Genmoji support are powered by the iPhone.

Still, the publication says, “alert summaries on the Lock Screen, create custom emojis with Genmoji, and the new Siri design” will also be available for the watch.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The Verifier believes Apple is working on a new processor for the Apple Watch Ultra to unlock AI features on-device. However, even if Apple superpowers the next Apple Watch Ultra with a new processor, the smartwatch only has 1GB of RAM. Currently, Apple Intelligence features require at least 8GB of RAM.

That said, Apple might spec up the Apple Watch Ultra, so it relies a little less on the iPhone. However, we don’t believe the Apple Watch Ultra will be able to take advantage of Apple Intelligence features on its own.

After a mild watchOS 11 update, it seems like Apple could be preparing new, packed software again, as it’s planning to revamp iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16.

We’ll continue to report as we learn more about future watchOS 12 rumors before the WWDC 2025 keynote.