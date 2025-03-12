Click to Skip Ad
iPhone 16 buying page now has a disclaimer about one major Apple Intelligence delay

Published Mar 12th, 2025 10:26AM EDT
iPhone 16 ad highlights Apple Intelligence features
Image: Apple Inc.

After announcing that one of its most important Apple Intelligence features would be delayed, Apple kept tweaking its communication pages to highlight that. As noted by 9to5Mac, where the company previously stated that the onscreen awareness Siri would be available sooner rather than later, it now has a new disclaimer about it:

“Siri’s personal context understanding, onscreen awareness, and in-app actions are in development and will be available with a future software update,” says Apple on the iPhone 16 page. This disclaimer is also available on the Apple Intelligence page, the iPad, and other pages that used to state the same.

Last week, Apple’s spokeswoman told Daring Fireball that onscreen awareness Siri would be available “in the coming year:” “Siri helps our users find what they need and get things done quickly, and in just the past six months, we’ve made Siri more conversational, introduced new features like type to Siri and product knowledge, and added an integration with ChatGPT. We’ve also been working on a more personalized Siri, giving it more awareness of your personal context, as well as the ability to take action for you within and across your apps. It’s going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features, and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.”

With that, Apple had to remove one of its first Apple Intelligence ads, and it’s now being more careful about the new capabilities Siri is expected to get in the future.

So far, rumors believe these new experiences will be available with iOS 19, even though it might not come with the first official release later this fall.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman had already teased that some of the more personalized Siri features for Apple Intelligence could have been delayed. At the time, the journalist said that the most impressive functions could launch as soon as 2027.

In his Power On newsletter, he revealed that it’s going to take at least two extra years before Apple Intelligence gets somewhat similar to the capabilities OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Microsoft’s Copilot can deliver today—and, honestly, for at least a year now.

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

