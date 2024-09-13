Apple’s new iPhone 16 ads promote AI features you can’t even use

Ahead of the pre-orders for iPhone 16, Apple released three ads about Apple Intelligence features, highlighting all the great functions you could, technically, take advantage of on your brand-new iPhone. However, none of the features will be available when the iPhone 16 launches next week.

More weirdly, one of the ads highlights a feature that won’t be available until later next year, most likely around iOS 18.4.

That said, all of these ads feature actress Bella Ramsey in different situations, such as meeting someone she doesn’t remember, going to a meeting that she didn’t read what the briefing was all about, and a little girl’s fish funeral.

In those situations, Ramsey takes advantage of Apple Intelligence on an iPhone 16 Pro Max to continue the conversation. Here’s what Apple highlighted in those ads:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

More Personal Siri: Siri can understand the context and answer complex queries, such as, “What’s the name of the guy I met a couple of months ago at Cafe Grenel?” This feature isn’t expected before 2025.

Email Summary: Siri can summarize every email. On top of each message, there’s a “Summarize” button that highlights what someone sent you. Although it doesn’t show in the ad, Siri can also give you custom responses.

Custom Memory Movies: Type or ask Siri to create a movie with photos of a specific person, pet, or place. You don’t need to select anything; just ask the personal assistant to do that for you.

However, as mentioned above, none of these features will be available when the iPhone 16 is released. Even though there’s a way you can take advantage of Apple Intelligence as soon as you get the new iPhone, you should know that the features available will be in beta and only available in American English for now.

Below, you can learn more about the iPhone 16.