Apple Vision Pro sales said to sputter, which is obvious until there’s a much cheaper model

Apple Vision Pro is struggling to achieve strong sales. According to market tracker IDC (via Bloomberg), Apple’s headset has yet to sell 100,000 units in a quarter since its launch in the US in February.

With a 75% drop in domestic sales in the current quarter, Apple’s first spatial computer is not convincing customers about the next generation of computing.

Still, even with Apple Vision Pro expanding internationally (it’s already available in some European and Asian markets), IDC says this device won’t cross 500,000 sales in 2024.

That said, while some analysts believed Apple would have issues manufacturing enough units for the market, it seems Cupertino could produce even more spatial computers than people are willing to buy.

Among the reasons Apple Vision Pro is having a slow start are its high pricing, weight, and lack of tailored apps and video content. For example, Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify aren’t on the platform.

In addition, visionOS 2 doesn’t look like a huge upgrade. It will address important issues but won’t revamp its first software.

With that, rumors about a cheaper model keep spreading. IDC believes Apple could more than double sales when a new version of Vision Pro arrives, and Bloomberg thinks this could happen in the latter half of next year.

It seems that this cheaper Apple Vision Pro would cost around $1,600. However, Apple doesn’t know what features to cut to make this device affordable, as removing cameras and the ultra-realistic display might interfere with the experience.

Bloomberg previously reported that Apple has internally discussed prices ranging from $1,500 to $2,500 for the upcoming “low-cost” Apple Vision Pro model. In addition to lower-resolution displays and an iPhone processor rather than a Mac chip, Apple could be planning to remove the EyeSight feature and include fewer external cameras and sensors.