AirPods 4 announced with noise cancelling and more new features

Apple is finally bringing active noise canceling, and a host of AirPods Pro-only features to the base AirPods lineup with AirPods 4. Apple revealed AirPods 4 during its September Glowtime event, unveiling two distinct models of its open-ear earbuds, including one version that mirrors some of the AirPods Pro’s best features.

Apple says that the AirPods 4 are part of the company’s most “significant updates across the entire lineup.” It’s also the first time that Apple has offered two distinct versions of the base AirPods lineup, with the base option offering the same features as previous AirPods generations, while a new mid-tier model will offer some of the more premium features found in the AirPods Pro lineup.

Screenshot

Those features include wireless charging, a built-in speaker for help with Find My functionality, and active noise canceling—a feature baseline AirPods have missed out on in the past. Apple also revealed that the AirPods 4 were designed using advanced modeling tools and that the company analyzed “thousands of ears” to create a more comfortable design.

Both new AirPods 4 models are powered by Apple’s H2 chip, which brings advanced playback features and improvements to sound and call quality—including Transparency mode, adaptive audio mode, and even machine learning features to help improve call quality overall. Apple showed off how these features work during the AirPods 4 reveal, and they all seem to work similarly to how they do on AirPods Pro already.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The AirPods 4 reveal marks the first time Apple has offered two different versions of its base earbuds, and Apple says both will offer up to 30 hours on a single charge. The cheaper version will run for $129, as usual, while the more premium ANC model will start at $179., and both are available starting on September 20.

Apple also unveiled new features for the AirPods Pro and a long awaited update to the AirPods Max.