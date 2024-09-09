Apple Watch Series 10 unveiled with bigger displays and new Jet Black color

Ten years after the original Apple Watch was released, Apple announced the all-new Apple Watch Series 10 during the iPhone 16 event. This wearable features an all-new display in 42 and 46mm. With an all-new wide-angle OLED display, it’s 40% brighter when seen from an angle. It maintains the same mechanisms for connecting the bands, but Apple was able to make it thinner than previous iterations.

Apple says the Apple Watch Series 10 charges 80% in only 30 minutes. It is available in new Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Silver. A more premium model is available in Natural Titanium, Gold, and Dark Slate Gray. These devices are 20% lighter than the Apple Watch Series 9. One reason for that is the new re-engineered speaker system, which is 30% smaller. You can even play music and podcasts through it.

The new S10 chip uses a four-core neural engine and takes advantage of the upcoming watchOS 11 with the revamped Smart Stack, which provides new widgets when needed. The Photos Face uses machine learning to select your best photos.

This new processor is also key for sleep apnea detection. The company says it uses sleep and breathing patterns in addition to an accelerometer to estimate whether someone has the condition. Although Apple will expand it to the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The company expects FDA approval very soon.

Apple is also improving this device’s water resistance. It will now feature new Tides and Depth apps, just like the Apple Watch Ultra. With that, Apple Watch owners will be able to access depth data when swimming or diving with their new watches.

The Apple Watch Series 10 starts at $399, and you can pre-order it today. It will be available on September 20.