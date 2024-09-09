New Apple Watch Ultra 2 satin black finish debuts at Glowtime event

Apple kicked off its Glowtime event on September 9th with the reveal of the Apple Watch Series 10, but that wasn’t the only new wearable hardware. Apple is now offering the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a new satin black colorway.

Apple says the new finish for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 uses a new blasting process that makes it even more durable and resistant to scratches. The company also used a dark zirconia crystal on the back of the watch to match the new colorway.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Satin Black features. Image source: Apple

Beyond the watch itself, Apple also introduced the new titanium Milanese Loop band, as well as new colors for the Trail Loop, Ocean Band, and Hermès bands. Apple Watch Ultra 2 owners will also be able to use an exclusive new Hermès watch face.

There was an expectation that Apple would announce a new Apple Watch SE model today, but that did not come to fruition. Apple Watch fans will have to settle for the Series 10 and the new finish for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, along with all of the upgrades in watchOS 11.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Speaking of new features, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will gain a sleep apnea detection feature. As with the Apple Watch Series 10, the Ultra 2 will employ its accelerometer to check for “breathing disturbances” during sleep and alert the user if signs of sleep apnea are detected.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Satin Black will be available Friday, September 20, starting at $799. Preorders for the new finish will open today.