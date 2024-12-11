Beats launches new iPhone 16 cases with one big design change

It was a surprise when Beats released its iPhone 16 cases after Apple’s September event. With the FineWoven accessories long gone, Cupertino took a chance with its subsidiary, which has been on fire in the past year, and released its first cases for iPhone.

What’s interesting about these accessories is that Beats has been full of surprises in 2024. Not only did the company revamp its headphones, earbuds, and speakers, but it also already teased a new Powerbeats Pro model coming in 2025.

With Beats iPhone 16 cases, the company made them of hardshell polycarbonate and flexible sidewalls to optimize shock absorption while making the accessory “thin, light, and easy to grip.” Beats says the smooth outer surface is treated with a glossy scratch-resistant coating for extra protection, and the soft microfiber lining protects the iPhone.

The cases are MagSafe compatible, with built-in magnets that align perfectly with all iPhone 16 models for an easy-to-attach experience and efficient wireless charging. However, they don’t perform the MagSafe animation when put to charge.

While they match most of the iPhone 16 colors announced by Apple, there has always been something odd about them. Without a Beats logo on the back, they only had a MagSafe-like line, which made the cases lack some personality.

Fortunately, before the end of the year, the company announced two special edition colorways for the Beats iPhone 16 MagSafe cases: Sunrise Pink and Twilight Blue. They are available for all iPhone 16 models and feature the Beats “b” logo on the back. They join the current lineup of colors Midnight Black, Summit Stone, Riptide Blue, and Sunset Purple.

While it feels like Beats could eventually tweak all of its cases with the same “b” design, the company will continue to sell these two different versions.

Beats iPhone 16 cases in Sunrise Pink and Twilight Blue are available in the US only for $49 at apple.com starting Wednesday, December 11th, and at Apple Store locations beginning December 12.