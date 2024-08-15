iPhone 16 event: New iPhones, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, iOS 18, and more

Next month, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 at its annual fall event. While Apple hasn’t announced its fall keynote just yet, we expect the company to unveil multiple devices. Here’s everything Apple could introduce during its iPhone 16 event.

When should we expect the iPhone 16 event?

If Apple sticks to its usual schedule, we could see the iPhone 16 announced on September 10, with pre-orders opening on September 13 and official sales starting September 20. This information is based on a rumor that claims South Korean carriers expect a batch of iPhones to arrive with the official international launch there.

Here’s when Apple introduced its latest iPhone models over the past few years:

iPhone 15: September 12, 2023

September 12, 2023 iPhone 14: September 7, 2022

September 7, 2022 iPhone 13: September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021 iPhone 12: October 13, 2020

October 13, 2020 iPhone 11: September 10, 2019

iPhone 16 event rumors

These are all the products that Apple could unveil during its iPhone 16 event:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

iPhone 16

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Following the iPhone 15 release, Apple is expected to introduce four iPhone 16 models at the September event. The base iPhone models are expected to feature the same design and display sizes but with vertical cameras instead of a diagonal orientation.

For the Pro and Pro Max, Apple will increase the display size to 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. These iPhones will be powered by the A19 and A19 Pro chips, and the ultra-wide lens should get a 48MP sensor. Among the changes, the iPhone 16 Pro model could add a periscope lens, and most of the new models are expected to have longer battery life.

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 9 on a table. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

On the tenth anniversary of the Apple Watch, Apple was expected to revamp its design. However, the latest rumors say the company will offer a similar design to the current generation but with bigger displays of 45mm and 49mm.

Rumors also suggest that Apple will add new health sensors, such as for sleep apnea, hypertension, and more, but it’s unclear if that’s actually happening.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch SE 3

An Apple Watch Ultra 2 performing a blood oxygen reading. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Apple is also expected to update the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE. For the Ultra model, the new features depend on the functionality Apple plans to add to the Apple Watch Series 10, such as a new processor and new sensors. The design should remain the same.

For the new iteration of the Apple Watch SE, Apple is expected to add a bigger display, switch the aluminum finish to plastic, and add improved sensors.

AirPods 4

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Apple released the AirPods 3 in October 2022. An update is expected in late 2024, around September or October, per multiple reports. In addition to the H2 chip and improved battery life, these wireless earbuds could add hearing-aid-like features, such as Conversation Boost and Live Listen. Bloomberg reports that Apple is targeting the hearing aid market.

Although these features aren’t guaranteed, these are some of the likely additions coming to AirPods 4. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman expects Apple to announce two AirPods 4 models. Both would move to USB-C from Lightning. The entry-level version would look similar to AirPods 3, while the pricier model would have a non-replaceable ear tip for ANC. The higher-end model would get an updated charging case with speakers for Find My alerts.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Last but not least, Apple should announce the release date of iOS 18 during the iPhone 16 event. Even if the company doesn’t reveal the release date, we still expect iOS 18 to launch that week. However, Apple Intelligence features will arrive a bit later with iOS 18.1. Below, you can check all our guides with all the upcoming Apple software updates:

Wrap up

This is everything we know about the iPhone 16 event so far. We’ll keep updating this article as we learn more about it, including its official date and the latest rumors.