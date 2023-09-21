iOS 17.0.1 now available ahead of iPhone 15 release

Alongside watchOS 10.0.1, Apple is also releasing iOS 17.0.1. This update brings bug fixes and important security updates while also providing a few tweaks to the unreleased iPhone 15 Pro models, which will become available tomorrow.

With iOS 17, Apple brought several new features for iPhone users, such as:

Personalized Contact Poster: Like the Lock Screen revamp with iOS 16, Apple brings a similar approach to your contacts. This function lets you add an immersive picture of a friend, customize how their name appears, and more. It’s fun and might help you have a better experience when sharing your contact with others.

Live Stickers: This is more of a gimmick than a feature, but you can finally create stickers with iMessage. You can stylize them with new effects like Shiny, Puffy, Comic, and Outline after selecting the subject of a photo. It’s also possible to create animated Live Stickers made with Live Photos.

FaceTime: When users call someone unavailable, they can share a message in audio or video that can be enjoyed later. In addition, the app adds Reactions such as hearts, balloons, fireworks, and more depending on your hands’ gestures.

Check-In: This is especially useful when a user wants to notify a family member or friend that they have safely made it to their destination. On iMessage, a user initiates a Check-In, their friend or family member will automatically be notified when the user arrives. If they are not progressing toward their destination, helpful information will be temporarily shared with the selected contact, such as the device’s location, battery level, and cell service status. Any information transmitted is end-to-end encrypted.

StandBy: It is a new iOS 17 experience that gives users a full-screen experience with glanceable information designed to be viewed from a distance when the iPhone is on its side and charging. With support for Live Activities, Siri, incoming calls, and larger notifications, StandBy makes the iPhone even more useful when viewed at a distance.

BGR will update this article once we learn more about iOS 17.0.1. iPadOS 17.0.1 has also been released by Apple.