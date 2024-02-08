iOS 17.3.1 fixes annoying typing bug for iPhone users

Today, Apple is releasing iOS 17.3.1 to iPhone users. This update comes a few weeks after the release of iOS 17.3. With this new version, Apple is specifically fixing an annoying typing bug.

According to the release notes of this update, it provides bug fixes for your iPhone, including:

Text may unexpectedly duplicate or overlap while typing.

That said, if you’re experiencing this issue after downloading iOS 17.3, you can now fix it by updating to iOS 17.3.1. The company is also releasing watchOS 10.3.1, iPadOS 17.3.1, and macOS 14.3.1 to users.

With iOS 17.3, Apple added several new features, including Stolen Device Protection, which is a new layer of protection that helps you keep your data safe if your iPhone is stolen. Face ID authentication is required for viewing passwords or passkeys, turning off Lost Mode, erasing all contents, and more.

Besides that, iOS 17.3 also brought important features to iPhone users, including iOS 17.2 delayed functions:

Apple Music Collaborative Playlists: Invite friends to collaborate on playlists. They can add, reorder, and remove songs.

Invite friends to collaborate on playlists. They can add, reorder, and remove songs. React to Collaborative Playlists: Unavailable with the iOS 17.2 beta, iOS 17.3 adds the ability to react with an emoji to a song someone added to a collaborative playlist.

iOS 17.3 also brought the following features:

Journal app settings: With the new testing version, Apple is adding more options to the Journal app settings, such as enabling media and Apple Music suggestions, cellular data usage, and more.

With the new testing version, Apple is adding more options to the Journal app settings, such as enabling media and Apple Music suggestions, cellular data usage, and more. New Unity Bloom iPhone wallpaper: Apple says iPhone and iPad users can also show their support to the Black community with the new Unity Bloom wallpaper for their Lock Screen, which presents an outline of flowers that fill with color when the display is active.

Apple says iPhone and iPad users can also show their support to the Black community with the new Unity Bloom wallpaper for their Lock Screen, which presents an outline of flowers that fill with color when the display is active. AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels

AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID

Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)

BGR will let you know if we discover anything else on this iOS 17.3.1 update.