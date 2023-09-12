7 new iPhone 15 Pro features Apple didn’t announce at today’s event

With Apple’s Wonderlust event wrapped up, we can now take a closer look at some iPhone 15 Pro features Apple didn’t mention during the keynote. Here’s what you need to know about this device.

Weight: Apple says these are the lightest Pro iPhones ever made. While the iPhone 14 Pro weighed 206 grams and the iPhone 14 Pro Max 240 grams, Apple has reduced to 187 grams on the iPhone 15 Pro and 221 grams to the Pro Max option.

New U2 chip: You probably guessed, but the new iPhone Pro models also get the new U2 chip. It lets you connect at three times the range as before and opens up a new way to use Precision Finding for Find My friends, as they can share their location and find each other, even in crowds.

Wi-Fi 6E standard: iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max now support Wi-Fi 6E for greater wireless performance, including up to 2x faster speeds, and introduces the first Thread-enabled smartphones, opening up future opportunities for Home app integrations.

Qi2 wireless charging: The new iPhone 15 Pro supports MagSafe and future Qi2 wireless charging.

Digital zoom: The smaller Pro model can get up to 15x digital zoom, while the Pro Max version, which has up to 5x optical zoom, can get up to 25x digital zoom.

Smart HDR 5: Apple mentioned the new Smart HDR, but on its official website, it’s calling it Smart HDR 5. It can capture subjects and the background with more true-to-life renderings of skin tones while ensuring photos have brighter highlights, richer midtones, and deeper shadows when viewed in the Photos app. This advanced HDR rendering is also available to third-party apps, so images can look even better when shared online.

USB-C 3.0 cable is optional: The iPhone 15 Pro has USB-C 3.0 support, which can give users 20x faster transfer speeds than USB-C 2.0. That said, Apple does not include this cable in the box, users have to buy it standalone.

Below, you can learn everything about Apple’s announcements during the Wonderlust event.