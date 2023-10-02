Apple says fix for iPhone 15 Pro overheating issue is coming soon

Amidst reports that iPhone 15 Pro models were overheating even under lightweight use, Apple over the weekend confirmed that it is, in fact, an issue. The good news is that the problem is rooted in software and a fix is on the way.

According to Apple, the issue stems from a handful of third-party apps that are putting undue stress on the A17 Pro processor. Additionally, Apple relays that iPhone models tend to run hotter in the first few days of use due to background processes running. All in all, this issue is far from a bonafide scandal. Still, it is certainly concerning when your iPhone runs extremely hot even when engaging in otherwise mundane activities like FaceTime calls.

Apple’s response to iPhone 15 Pro overheating complaints

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected,” Apple said in a statement provided to Forbes.

“The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity. We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.”

In light of the aforementioned software issue, Apple said it’s working with developers of impacted apps, including Uber and Instagram. Incidentally, Instagram issued a minor software update just a few days ago.

It’s also worth noting that the titanium design of Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models has nothing to do with the issue. On the contrary, Apple underscored that the material actually does more to dissipate heat than previous stainless steel models.

All in all, Apple’s response to the iPhone 15 Pro overhearing issue is encouraging. The issue is nothing more than a software problem, with a fix on the way soon. Further, Apple has no plans to throttle A17 Pro performance. There’s no telling when the impending iOS 17 update will arrive, but hopefully, it will come sooner than later.

Overheating issues aside, Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models have seen mainly positive reviews. The new camera system on the iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular garnered quite a bit of praise. Looking ahead, rumor has it that the device’s 5x optical zoom will be standard across the entire iPhone 16 Pro line.