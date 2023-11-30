Apple releases iOS 17.1.2 with bug fixes ahead of the upcoming iOS 17.2 update

Apple has released iOS 17.1.2 with bug fixes and security improvements. This update comes three weeks after the company launched iOS 17.1.1, which fixed a weather widget error on the lock screen and an issue with wireless charging the iPhone 15 in certain cars.

Among the bugs fixed with iOS 17.1.2 is one that affected Wi-Fi, as some users have been reporting connectivity issues. This problem has already been fixed with iOS 17.2, and Apple decided to launch an update to users on the stable version ahead of this big release.

Some users have also reported issues with push notifications, HomeKit, and widgets being unreliable. Alongside iOS 17.1.2, Apple is also releasing iPadOS 17.1.2 to iPad users and macOS 14.1.2.

This iOS 17.1.2 update comes a few weeks before Apple launches iOS 17.2, which is expected to land next month. With this upcoming version, Cupertino is readying the following features:

Journal app: Using on-device machine learning, it displays personalized suggestions that can inspire a user’s journal entry. Apple says that suggestions are intelligently curated from recent activity, including photos, people, places, workouts, and more, making it easy to start a journal entry, and scheduled notifications can help build a journaling habit.

Apple Fitness+ Audio Focus: It gives users the ability to prioritize the volume of the music or the trainers’ voices during an Apple Fitness+ workout.

Apple Music Collaborative Playlist: With this feature, you are able to invite friends to collaborate on playlists. They can add, reorder, and remove songs.

React to a message with any sticker: With iOS 17.2, you can react with any sticker or memoji to a message. Just long-press a text, select Add Sticker, and choose one.

Catch-up arrow: A catch-up arrow is again available in the Messages app so you can easily go to the last message you saw;

If we discover other changes with iOS 17.1.2 and iPadOS 17.1.2, we’ll make sure to update this article. Below, you can learn everything we know about iOS 17.2.